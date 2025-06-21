Endowments Dept Boosts Support For Archakas

Hyderabad:Priests and employees who have served for years in the endowments department have found new hope, as many of them have begun receiving financial aid under a special welfare initiative launched by endowments minister Konda Surekha.

As part of the initiative, the minister distributed cheques worth Rs 32 lakh in gratuity and medical assistance to 18 priests and temple staff through the Archaka Welfare Fund Trust.

The gratuity amount for regular priests and other employees has been increased from `4 lakh to `8 lakh, effective from May 28. The amount will be deposited directly into the bank account of eligible employees based on their years of service.



Speaking at the event, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare of priests and temple workers. She said the welfare trust is designed to benefit approximately 13,700 priests and employees working in temples up to the level of the assistant commissioner under the endowments department. The gratuity is specifically fixed for priests serving in smaller temples who perform daily rituals such as Dhoopa, Deepa and Naivedyam.

Surekha added that the fund provides benefits such as medical reimbursement, marriage assistance, Upanayanam (sacred thread ceremony) aid, housing support for construction, purchase or repairs, education assistance and financial help for disabled employees who are unable to continue their duties and financial assistance of Rs 30,000 for last rites in the event of a priest’s death.