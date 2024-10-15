Endocrine Society of India Holds 24-Hour Fast in Solidarity with WB Junior Doctors

Hyderabad: The members of the Endocrine Society of India (ESI) observed a 24-hour-long fast in support of the junior doctors in West Bengal who are on a fast-unto-death demanding justice for the RG Kar Hospital victim, and safety at workplaces. Staff from all endocrinology departments in the Telugu states participated in the protest by wearing black attire.

Dr K.V.S. Hari Kumar, secretary, ESI, said the society would join all professional forums in the strike. "The society stands in solidarity with all the members participating in the fast-unto-death and is especially proud of its member in training Dr Anustup Mukherjee, who is pursuing DM Endocrinology n Kolkata," he said. As per the information shared with the ESI secretariat, a total of 224 members participated in the fast from all over India.