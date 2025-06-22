Encroachments, Water Woes Dominate SCB Meet

Hyderabad:As encroachments eat into Secunderabad’s nalas and building violations rise, the Cantonment Board is being pushed to confront deepening infrastructure challenges under the watch of its new leadership.

At the general board meeting, newly appointed president Brigadier Rajeev assumed charge with a promise to restore order and discipline.

The session saw firm exchanges between board members, MLA N. Sriganesh, and board CEO Madhukar Naik, with focus on unauthorised constructions, water scarcity, and procedural gaps.



Residents’ complaints over encroachments on the Patny nala were brought up sharply. The CEO said demolitions were carried out within 48 hours of receiving complaints. A follow-up meeting with the Hyderabad civic commissioner has been proposed within a week to assess all vulnerable nala-adjacent zones.

The Patny nala restoration project, involving costly retaining wall construction, may be handed over to HMDA for execution.

The board is also expediting building permission procedures and now allows a 30-day compliance window for new applicants.

Water shortage remains a pressing concern. Brigadier Rajeev announced that three new reservoir sites had been identified to serve localities with persistent supply issues. MLA Ganesh confirmed the state government’s commitment to support lake restoration and said an additional 1 MGD of water supply had already been arranged.

The meeting also took up the issue of construction violations, with members noting that builders continue work under court stays even after receiving notices. Board members urged the legal wing to pursue these cases with greater urgency.



Beyond problem-solving, future planning featured in the discussions. MLA Ganesh said if NAC clearance is given for a sports complex at Mudfort playground, the state will immediately release funds. He also backed a proposal to develop Ramannakunta lake using government grants, similar to how Tirumalagiri lake was upgraded earlier.

The SCB approved the construction of a veterinary hospital and reiterated the need to hold elections at the earliest to improve administrative accountability. The meeting was also attended by nominated member Banuka Narmada and departmental superintendents including M. Devender, Raju Kumar, Hani, and Uma Shankar.