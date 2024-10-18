Encroachments in Monda Market razed after public outcry

Hyderabad: The GHMC in collaboration with the traffic police conducted a large-scale anti-encroachment operation at Monda Market on Thursday, demolishing illegal structures and stalls that had obstructed footpaths.

The operation was triggered by a picture in these columns, titled ‘Pedestrian woes’ on October 16 which highlighted the plight of pedestrians being forced to walk on busy roads due to shopkeepers unlawfully occupying sidewalks.

Local residents and shoppers gathered to witness the demolitions, expressing their approval of the authorities' decisive action. "This was long overdue," commented one local shopkeeper. "We hope that these measures will prevent future encroachments and make the market more accessible and safer for everyone."

The GHMC officials emphasised that maintaining clear and unobstructed footpaths is crucial for the safety and convenience of both pedestrians and motorists. They assured the public that regular monitoring and strict enforcement would continue to prevent such violations in the future.