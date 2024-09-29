Encroachments in Khanapur tank being identified before razing

Adilabad: A joint team of officials from the Adilabad civic body, irrigation department, and revenue department is currently gathering information on encroachments in and around the Khanapur tank. A report detailing their findings will be submitted to the state government soon.

The state government plans to allocate 2 bhk houses to families whose homes are found to violate the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone regulations concerning Khanapur. A decision on this matter will be announced based on the report submitted by district officials.

Officials are collecting details about the owners of homes that violate the FTL and buffer zone, including family members and the type of housing, whether it is RCC, sheds, or huts.

It is reported that some Political leaders from Adilabad have approached the National Green Tribunal regarding the encroachments on the Khanapur tank. In response, the tribunal has issued orders to safeguard the tank.

Preliminary findings indicate that approximately 14 acres of the 114 acres occupied by the Khanapur tank have been identified, with 400 houses violating the FTL and buffer zone regulations.

Residents of Bokkalaguda have stated that officials had marked several houses as violating the FTL and buffer zone back in 2017. The current survey has identified a greater number of illegal houses compared to those flagged in 2017.

Adilabad municipal commissioner Md Qamar Ahmed announced that four teams have been formed to conduct the survey and mark houses constructed in violation of the FTL and buffer zone. The survey was initiated following a directive from the district collector.

Residents expressed agitation upon learning that their houses were being marked and rumors circulated that illegal structures would be demolished around the tank. Encroachments are reported in several areas, including Kolipura, Ambedkarnagar, Tirpelli, Brahmanwada, Khanapur, and Bokkalaguda colonies.

Residents of Bokkalaguda emphasised that they have lived in the same location for the past 30 years and have consistently paid municipal, water, and electricity taxes to the state government.