Employers Prefer Graduates With Strategy Planning, AI skills

HYDERABAD: Business school graduates with strategic thinking and practical knowledge of AI tools have become new favourites of employers, a new global survey has found. Nearly 90 per cent of recruiters say they plan to hire MBA graduates in 2025, even as economic uncertainties continue.



The survey, conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), gathered responses from 1,108 recruiters across 46 countries. Nearly two-thirds of them were from Global Fortune 500 companies or major staffing firms.



One of the most striking trends is the shift in how AI skills are viewed. Recruiters now rank AI literacy as one of the top skills they expect to matter most in five years. At the same time, classic traits like communication, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence remain just as important.

The findings suggest that MBA graduates who can bridge tech fluency with core business thinking are better placed to meet the changing expectations of global employers.

Rani V., an associate professor at a B-school in the city, said graduates need to show how they combine human and technical skills. “Business school graduates, whether they studied in person or online, should feel confident that employers value their ability to think strategically, solve problems, and communicate well, alongside their technological awareness,” she said.

Despite inflation and ongoing discussions of recession, most employers said their hiring plans remain strong. About 76 per cent said they expect to hire as many or more MBA graduates in 2025 as they did in 2024.

The survey also found growing comfort with graduates from online or hybrid programmes. More than half of the employers said they value degrees earned online just as much as those earned on campus, particularly in organisations that use hybrid work models.



While 61 per cent of recruiters said Gen-Z business graduates demonstrate the same professionalism as earlier batches, some in client-facing industries like consulting and healthcare disagreed.



A city-based recruiter for a global consulting firm, said the expectations are evolving. “Today’s hires need to show not just qualifications, but adaptability. Being able to use AI tools, work across formats, and still bring good judgment, that’s what stands out,” Ganesh Nogula said.