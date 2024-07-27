Employees Will Get Pending DA Soon: CM’s Adviser Narender Reddy

Hyderabad: The pending dearness allowance (DA) for teachers and employees will be announced after August 15, following the completion of the farmer loan waiver, assured the Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy talking to teachers' unions here on Saturday.

He emphasised that the percentage of DA increase would soon be decided and announced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Narender Reddy met with the teachers' unions after they sought an appointment with the CM through Prof. M. Kodandaram. They were advised to initially discuss matters with Narender Reddy, which led to the gathering of representatives from Upadhaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC), the Telangana Teachers JAC and other teachers' associations.

During the discussions, Union leaders thanked the government for the smooth conduct of transfers and promotions. They requested a swift resolution to the appeals related to issues arising from these transfers and promotions, to which Narender Reddy assured that officials would be directed to address these concerns promptly.

The teachers' associations also urged the advisor to withdraw the unlawful cases filed against union leaders by the previous administration. "Reddy had immediately contacted the DGP, requesting the cases be dropped," said one of the association leaders to Deccan Chronicle.

Reddy also proposed that all associations compile a unified list of priority issues for discussion. "He suggested a limited number of representatives meet with officials to examine feasible solutions before arranging a final meeting with the Chief Minister to resolve these matters. He assured us that an appointment with the Chief Minister would soon be organised," said Ravi C., a leader of TS UTF.

In the meeting, the officials assured the teachers' leaders that the cabinet was actively working to resolve the issues faced by the GO 317 victims and efforts were also underway to facilitate the transfer of model school teachers. The government was focusing on securing compassionate appointments for families of teachers who have passed away while serving in model schools. The officials have requested detailed information to discuss these issues with the Chief Minister and take appropriate decisions.