Hyderabad: A theft has been occurred at Sri Krishna Jewellery showroom in Punjagutta where several employees reportedly absconded with gold worth Rs 6 crores. The manager of the showroom is also missing.



Those accused include employees Uday Kumar, Chintu, Sathya, Ajay, Tinku, and Chandram Srikanth Babburi, along with manager Sukethu Shah. A manhunt has been launched to nab the suspects.



In a related development, the manager's wife has filed a missing person's complaint with the Banjarahills police claiming her husband has been missing due to alleged harassment by the jewelry shop's management. She has provided the police with a letter and a video.

