Employees JAC Seeks Nativity as Basis for Justice on G.O. 317

Hyderabad:The Employees Joint Action Committee chairman V. Latchi Reddy has sought consideration of nativity issue while deciding GO 317. JAC employees who met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday met with Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari on Friday and discussed the issue.

In a release, Latchi Reddy said that employees from Medak, Siddipet, Nizamabad and Rangareddy districts had lost because of GO 317. “We sought justice for all employees. We got to know that the cabinet sub-committee report only spoke of justice to those affected by spouse, mutual and health grounds. Presidential rules are a hindrance in taking a decision on the issue.”

Latchi Reddy said that mistakes were made in adjusting employees across zones as part of GO 317. The unscientific zonal system has led to employees losing nativity, he said. The government should consider creating supernumerary posts and adjust employees in their native places. Spouses should be transferred to one place, he said.