Employees’ Demands: Cabinet Sub-Committee to Submit Report in Cabinet Meet Today

Hyderabad: The Cabinet sub-committee constituted by the state government to address the long-pending demands of state government employees has announced that it will submit a detailed report during the state Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The sub-committee, comprising Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and his Cabinet colleagues D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Advisor K. Keshav Rao, held a meeting with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of employees' unions at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting focused on long-standing issues, including the release of five dearness allowance (DA) arrears and settlement of Rs 10,000 crore in retirement benefit dues.

The sub-committee reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving these issues.

“Solving employees’ concerns is the government’s responsibility,” the panel stated, adding that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has responded positively by setting up both a Cabinet Sub-Committee and an Officials’ Committee to engage with unions and find prompt, practical solutions.

The committee noted that the financial burden accumulated over the past decade under the previous BRS regime, and clearing all dues at once poses a financial challenge. However, it assured that the Congress government was committed to addressing employee grievances without further delay.

Officials said that in view of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government intends to review the sub-committee’s report and maintain a continuous dialogue with employees.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, the panel pointed out that employee salaries are now being paid on the first of every month — an improvement over past delays. “Even amid tight finances, the Congress government is prioritising welfare schemes and employee welfare without increasing the financial burden on the public,” it said.

Despite these assurances, JAC leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the outcome of the meeting. JAC Secretary General Eluri Srinivasa Rao said, “We did not receive any concrete assurance today. The committee only said it will submit a report to the Cabinet. We await Thursday’s decisions.”

He added that the JAC has already planned a “Maha Dharna” in Hyderabad on June 9 to mount pressure on the government. “If there is no positive decision in the Cabinet meeting, we will proceed with the Maha Dharna as scheduled,” he said.