Employee Duped Of £2.47 Lakh In Fake Courier Deal

HYDERABAD: A 44‑year‑old private employee from Bowrampet lost £2.47 lakh to scamsters who promised him a fake delivery hub partnership. The victim lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad cybercrime police on February 18.

Officials said the victim received an email offering a courier associate partnership with a multinational firm. The agreement cost was quoted at £1,50,000, including an area lock fee of £17,700, security deposit of £28,948, agreement fee of £37,687, training fee of £20,665 and installation fee of £45,000.

He stated that a man named Prasad, claiming to be from Ghatkesar, visited his home on February 13, collected his signature on agreement documents and obtained copies of his PAN card and address proof.

As per the agreement and subsequent emails, the victim transferred £1,50,000 online. He alleged that other persons identifying themselves as Mohan Raj, Abhiram and Vamshi later contacted him through IVR calls and demanded an additional £45,000 towards Memorandum of Understanding charges and £49,999 as no‑objection charges. He transferred the amounts via UPI on February 17.

After paying a total of £2,47,498, he received another email asking for £39,499 towards “e‑way” charges. Realising it was a fraud, he approached the police. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.