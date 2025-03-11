Empathy key to medical excellence: Dr Reddy

Hyderabad: Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and founder of AIG Hospital, Hyderabad, emphasised the importance of empathy, communication and curiosity in the medical profession at the 5th annual day celebrations of AIIMS Bibinagar on Monday. Addressing students, Dr Reddy said, “Empathy is not just about feeling for the patient but understanding their pain. Communication differentiates an average doctor from a great one and curiosity helps a doctor stay updated with the latest advancements.”

Dr Nageshwar Reddy, conferred the Padma Vibhushan, Indian’s second highest civilian honour, earlier this year, urged students to uphold four key pillars — parents, professors, physical health and preparedness — while setting SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, Time-bound) goals to excel in their careers.

Dr Zelalem B. Taffesse, chief field officer, Unicef India, underscored the evolving role of healthcare professionals. “Tomorrow’s solutions are sitting in this room today. Healthcare is not just about prescriptions and surgeries but about a holistic sense of well-being,” he noted, lauding India’s healthcare transformation and AIIMS Bibinagar’s rapid progress.

Prof. Dr Vikas Bhatia, executive director and CEO of the AIIMS, highlighted the institute’s milestones, noting that 80 per cent of construction work is complete. He also reported the institution’s growing impact, with nearly 11 million patients served, expanded hospital services, the introduction of PhD programmes and advancements in MD/MS and paramedical courses.

The celebrations featured the release of the institute’s magazine Invictus, academic excellence awards and the conclusion of cultural and sports events. The day ended with a cultural programme where students, faculty and guests celebrated the institute’s journey and shared aspirations for its future.