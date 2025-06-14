Emotional Disconnect Widens Between Youth, Elderly, Says Study

Hyderabad:Indian youth respect the elderly, but many seniors still feel emotionally disconnected from younger generations, a survey of nearly 5,800 people revealed.

The survey, conducted by HelpAge India across 10 cities, highlighted that emotional distance, limited digital access, and generational gaps continue to affect relationships in urban families.

Of nearly 5,800 people surveyed, 70 per cent of participants were aged between 18 and 30, and 30 per cent were aged 60 and above.

The study showed that elders were often seen as lonely (56 per cent) and dependent (48 per cent), but also wise (51 per cent) and respected (43 per cent). While 86 per cent say they feel valued, many still feel left out of important talks.



The study found that youth usually tell elders about plans instead of including them, showing a gap between how much respect is felt and how much is shown.

“This report gave both a heartening affirmation and a timely wake-up call,” said Rohit Prasad, the CEO of HelpAge India. “While most elders in India say they feel respected and valued by their families, many still feel emotionally left out. Phrases like “we are told the plan, not asked” show that elders often feel informed but not included.”

Most young people often talk to their parents, while elders mostly interact with their sons. Talking in person is still the main way they connect. But there is a big digital gap: only 13 per cent of elders use the Internet, and just five per cent use online services. More than 70 per cent still use basic phones, and many find smartphones hard to use or worry they might make mistakes.



Even with the digital gap, young people often help elders with phones and online work. But both feel frustrated elders say youth explain too fast and lose patience, while youth feel elders are not interested or often forget things.



“Young adults, especially in joint families, share close bonds with grandparents,” said Anupama Datta of HelpAge India. “Even those living apart often view ageing positively, showing distance doesn’t always mean disconnect.”

Busy lives limit time between elders and youth, with most feeling the gap. Both fear loneliness, illness, and money issues, but still prefer living with family showing the value of shared homes.

India’s elderly population is 12 per cent now and may reach 19 per cent by 2050. The report urges better efforts to connect generations through education, caregiving, digital help, and media. HelpAge India also recommends age-awareness lessons in schools, youth-run elder care and tech support, and national campaigns to reduce age-related stereotypes.