Emergency Exits Must Kept Open: DG Nagi Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana fire department has warned of strict legal action against building owners and facility managers who repeatedly violate fire safety norms by blocking or locking emergency exits. “Emergency exits must remain unlocked and accessible at all times. Locking or obstructing them is a serious offence that endangers lives and violates fire safety regulations,” said Y. Nagi Reddy, director-general of fire, disaster response, emergency and civil defence, speaking to Deccan Chronicle.

He said violations were detected in several establishments during recent inspections across Hyderabad and districts. Despite repeated advisories and formal notices, some buildings frequented by the public continue to flout exit safety rules. The fire department, he added, will now initiate legal and administrative action against such managements to ensure compliance with safety standards.