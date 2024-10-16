EME Celebrates 82nd Corps Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 82nd EME Corps Day, Lt General Neeraj Varshney, Commandant, MCEME and other senior veterans paid homage to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.



A special sainik sammelan was conducted by Brigadier Prashant Bajpai, Commandant 1EME Centre where he extended warm greetings to all ranks, civilian employees and the families of 1EME Centre, EME Depot Battalion and EME Records.

Congratulatory messages from Chief of Army Staff, Master General of Sustenance, GOC-in-C Southern Command, DGEME & Senior Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME, GOCs of Dakshin Bharat Area and Telangana and Andhra Sub Area were read out.

The Commandant highlighted the achievement of the Corps and exhorted all ranks to continue their hard work to take the Corps to greater heights. The awardees of GOC-in-C Commendation Card, DGEME Commendation Card, DGEME Professional Excellence and Commandant’s Commendation were felicitated.

The prestigious Commandant’s Banner 2024 was won by 2Tech Training Battalion for their overall performance during the training year in all activities conducted in the Centre.

He appreciated the hard work and dedication of all ranks and their contribution to upkeep the Corps motto of “Work is Supreme Duty” and reiterate the four mantras of “Imandari”, “Wafadari”, “Jawabdari” and “Izzat”.

The 82nd EME Corps Day was a testament to the unwavering dedication and technical excellence that the Corps of EME continues to bring to the Indian Army. With its sights set on future challenges, the Corps remains an integral part of Indian’s defence force, adapting to evolving tech and ensuring the highest standard of operational efficiency.