Ellanthakunta gearing up for Brahmotsavam

Karimnagar:Authorities are gearing up for the annual Brahmotsavams (Jathara) of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple from April 4 to April 16 in Ellanthakunta mandal of Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

The wall poster regarding the Brahmotsavams was unveiled by the transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar.



The Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple is renowned for its deep historical and spiritual significance. According to local legends, it is believed that during the Treta Yuga Lord Rama accompanied by his brother Lakshmana and wife Sita Devi was in Vanavasam and was deeply saddened upon hearing the death of his father King Dasharatha.



It is said that Lord Rama performed the last rites here with local Ellanda trees (Ellanthakunta) which have become symbolic of this sacred event. Over time the village earned its name ‘Ellanthakunta’ due to this association.



The unique aspect of this temple is the presence of "Swayam Vyakta Murthulu" (self-manifested idols) which adds to its divine aura. These idols including the Utsava Murthy (festival deities) are considered rare and special. Furthermore, the temple has been a center of devotion for centuries with a constant flow of devotees.



The Brahmotsavams are expected to attract thousands of devotees who rush here to witness the grand rituals, processions, and celebrations. The entire temple town is adorned with lights and flowers and devotees participate in the sacred events that promise to be an embodiment of faith, culture and devotion.



The main events of the Brahmotsavams which will commence from April 4 include Kalyana Mahotsavam (the celestial wedding ceremony of Lord Sitarama) which will be held on Sri Ramanavami festival on April 6 followed by Pattabhishekam (coronation ceremony of Lord Sitarama) on April 7, Surya Rathotsavam (small chariot procession) on April 12, Chandra Rathotsavam (big chariot procession) on April 13 and Sri Pushpayagam (Nakhabali ceremony) on April 15.