Eliminating Maoism is a Pipedream: Chada Venkat Reddy

KARIMNAGAR: CPI national leader and former MLA ChaAddressing a press conference at Baddam Yellareddy Bhavan in Karimnagar, he described the Union government’s deadlines to wipe out Maoism as undemocratic and indicative of dictatorial governance.

He criticised Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his remarks against the movement, stating that any lull in Maoist activity was only a tactical retreat and not an end to the ideology. He alleged that the BJP was abandoning constitutional values and resorting to force that affected innocent civilians.

Venkat Reddy also condemned the recent caste-related violence in Kummara village of Nagarkurnool district, in which an infant died, and demanded legal action against those responsible.

He urged the Congress-led state government to fulfil its electoral promises and sought early release of ‘Rythu Bharosa’ funds, stating that farmers were facing difficulties during the harvest season.

The CPI leader further demanded implementation of the Indiramma Housing scheme and ‘Bhoo Bharathi’ land reforms, and called for repairs to the Kaleshwaram, Devadula and Mallanna Sagar irrigation projects to strengthen irrigation support in the state.