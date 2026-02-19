ELF Radar PIL: HC Tells Amicus To Verify Afforestation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the government pleader, forest department, to file a detailed affidavit on the extent of afforestation carried out in connection with the proposed Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) Radar Project in the Damagundam Reserve Forest.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin also directed the Amicus Curiae to inspect the identified land, assess the afforestation undertaken, verify the survival rate of the saplings and submit a report. The amicus was asked to inform the Government Pleader of the proposed inspection date to facilitate arrangements. The matter was adjourned to April 2, 2026.

The Bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Damagundam Forest Protection JAC challenging the project. The petitioner contended that the proposed ELF Radar Project was arbitrary and detrimental to the forest ecosystem, biodiversity and local livelihoods, and alleged that information furnished by the Centre was inadequate.

The petition sought cancellation of a 2014 Government Order, conduct of a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment and a public hearing with affected communities. It also sought preparation of a People’s Biodiversity Register, recognition of rights of local gram panchayats over medicinal plants and protection of religious sites in the forest area.

The Additional Solicitor General submitted that the Navy had deposited over ₹300 crore towards afforestation and that stage-wise compliance was under way. He informed the court that over nine lakh saplings had been planted against a target of 11.74 lakh, including about 3.5 lakh at Vikarabad and 5.5 lakh at Aamangal, and that 8,067 plants had been relocated. As of December 2025, around 25,000 additional saplings had been planted, he said.

The ASG submitted that the project related to national defence and could not be stalled, and added that further funding was pending in view of the PIL.

After hearing the parties, the Bench directed filing of the affidavit and submission of the Amicus report and posted the matter for further hearing on April 2, 2026.