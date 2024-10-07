Elevation of Mahesh Kumar as TPCC chief galvanises party in Nizamabad district

Nizamabad: The appointment of B. Mahesh Kumar Goud as TPCC chief has boosted party unity in his native Nizamabad district.

Setting aside factionalism, all party leaders are now cooperating with one another to strengthen the party’s base in both rural and urban areas. Ahead of the local body elections, this unity among Congress leaders has brought cheer to the cadres.

During Mahesh Kumar Goud’s maiden visit to Nizamabad, party leaders, including MLAs, made grand arrangements for his felicitation, mobilising people for a public meeting at the old collector’s ground in town. Currently, Bodhan MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy in Nizamabad and state government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir in Kamareddy district are coordinating Congress affairs.

Since Mahesh Kumar Goud’s elevation to TPCC president, political dynamics have shifted significantly in the undivided Nizamabad district. Mahesh Goud hails from Rahathnagar (Naganna Cheruvu) village in Bheemgal mandal of the Balkonda Assembly constituency, but he is now settled in Nizamabad.

Beginning his career as an NSUI activist, Mahesh has risen to the position of party chief in the state. He is proficient in multiple languages and has developed a rapport with national party leaders. A master of social engineering, Mahesh has been working to restore the Congress' base in the Nizamabad urban Assembly constituency, which has declined over the past 15 years. Now, activists are striving to demonstrate their unity in party affairs.

TPCC vice-president Taher Bin Hamdan, general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar, secretary Narala Ratnakar, and city Congress president Kesha Venu have worked diligently to regain the party’s foothold among urban voters.

The leaders succeeded in mobilising people for Mahesh Goud’s felicitation. Speaking to the Deccan Chronicle, a senior doctor from Nizamabad, who wished to remain anonymous, noted that for the first time, he witnessed a huge crowd at a Congress meeting in Nizamabad. He remarked that this is a positive sign for the Congress party's efforts to regain its former glory in the town.