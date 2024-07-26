Top
Geeta Valaboju
26 July 2024 5:52 PM GMT
Elevated corridor works hit traffic in Uppal
An incomplete Uppal Elevated Corridor (Image: X)
Hyderabad: Motorists have struggled with severe traffic congestion in Uppal for over two years due to delays in completing the elevated corridor on the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway. Started in 2020, the project is only 40 per cent complete, hindered by land acquisition and financial issues.

Daily commuter Ramesh described the situation as a "nightmare," with travel times increasing by at least an hour, especially during monsoons when waterlogging and potholes worsen the conditions.

Priya, another commuter, shared her frustration: "The road from Uppal Ring Road to Hanuman Temple in Medipally is filled with potholes and constant construction, making the 6-km stretch unbearable."

Padma, who stays nearby, highlighted the environmental impact, noting increased noise and air pollution since construction began. "We are fed up with the constant traffic jams and lack of progress," she said.

Commuter Rahul Gupta expressed the community's despair, urging authorities to take immediate action to address the issue and provide relief.

