Elephant Roopavati Declared Fit for Muharram and Bonalu Processions

Hyderabad: The forest department on Wednesday said the health of the elephant Roopavati, who was brought to the city from Karnataka a few days ago for taking part in the Muharram and Bonalu processions here, was good, and there was no cause of concern on this front.

In a press release, the department said a team of veterinary doctors from the Nehru Zoological Park and the state veterinary department had conducted a thorough examination of the elephant and ruled that she was in good health, and her behaviour was normal for that of an elephant.

There have been concerns over the fitness and the health of Roopavati ever since she began her road journey on a truck to Hyderabad from Davanagere in Karnataka. Following a complaint from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change had directed that a full examination be conducted of Roopavati’s health.

Following this, the pachyderm was examined by a veterinarian in Karnataka at a stopover while she was on her way to Hyderabad. However, with complaints from animal welfare group activists that Roopavati was suffering from arthritis in her front legs, and could not see from one of her eyes, the Telangana forest department conducted another health check on her on Wednesday.

Roopavati was being looked after by staff from the city zoo and was kept in comfortable conditions at a stadium in Purani Haveli, the press release added.