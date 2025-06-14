Elephant Roopavathi Will Not Grace Bonalu, Muharram Processions This Time

Hyderabad: An elephant Roopavathi from Karnataka will not grace during Bonalu and Muharram processions in Hyderabad this time forcing Telangana Endowments department to scout for another one to take part in the celebrations.

After Rajani, Laxmi and Madhuri, the 35-year-old elephant, Roopavathi, participated in colourful Bonalu celebrations twice in the city in 2024. She took part in the Bibi-ka-Alam procession organized on account of Muharram last year.

As representatives of a Mutt to which Roopavathi belong to in Davanagere in Karnataka expressed unwillingness to send her to Hyderabad this time, the Endowments department is searching for a trained elephant either in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka or Kerala for the Bonalu and Muharram processions in July.

“We don’t know the reasons behind the Mutt representatives’ reluctance not to send Roopavathi for Hyderabad. However, we started the process of identifying trained elephants in other States,” an official said. He said the department was searching for a well-trained elephant that gained experience in participating in religious processions.

The temple committee of Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad will organize a procession with the elephant on July 14 during Bonalu celebrations followed by another procession at Sri Nalla Pochamma temple in Sabzimandi on July 20.

The same elephant will take part in the procession at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Old City on July 21. It will participate in Muharram as well.

Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple Chief Patron G Niranjan told Deccan Chronicle confirmed that the Mutt representatives expressed reluctance to send Roopavathi for Hyderabad.

Another official explained that the Endowments department must obtain ‘No-Objection Certificate’ (NoC) from the Forest department of the State from where it is brought to Telangana. A separate NoC from Telangana Forest department must be secured.

“We are ready to issue a NoC for the entry of elephant for participating in religious processions in Hyderabad,” the official added.