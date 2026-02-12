Electricity Employees Protest Against Electricity Amendment Bill

Nizamabad: As part of a nationwide call, electricity employees staged a protest during their lunch break against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025 proposed by the Central government. The demonstration was held at the Power House at Varni Chowrasta in Nizamabad, following a call given by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Engineers and Employees.

Addressing the gathering, JAC district chairman Raghunandan demanded that the Central government immediately withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025. He warned that if the Bill was not withdrawn, the agitation would be intensified in line with the call given by the State JAC.

JAC secretary P. Gangadhar said electricity, which is as essential as the five basic elements of life, should not be privatised. He said electricity employees’ unions, along with the State government, would step up protest programmes if any attempt was made to privatise power utilities.

DE (Technical) Alzapur Ramesh said privatisation of the electricity sector would put employees’ families under severe distress and urged the immediate withdrawal of the Bill.

JAC co-convener Thota Rajashekar, DE (Technical) Alzapur Ramesh, JAC leaders Prasad Reddy, Rajender and Kashinath, along with nearly 300 employees, participated in the dharna.