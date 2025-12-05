Electricity Department to Mobilize Extensive Power Backup for Global Summit

Hyderabad: The southern discom said on Friday it had rolled out comprehensive power arrangements to guarantee uninterrupted electricity during the Telangana Rising summit at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

Discom chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui announced that a two-kilometre double-circuit underground cable had been installed from the 33/11 kV Mir Khanpet substation to the venue. At the venue, five new transformers — one 100 kVA, two 160 kVA, and two 315 kVA — had been installed, along with a 315 kVA mobile distribution transformer kept on standby.

Director, operations, Dr Narsimhulu will oversee operations, leading a team of approximately 150 officers and staff. Faruqui stressed on strict vigilance and readiness among all personnel. He instructed staff, especially in Greater Hyderabad circles, to wear safety jackets and ensure that quick response teams remained on high alert and equipment was kept ready to address unexpected issues.