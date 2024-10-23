Electricity Department Employees Donate ₹18.69 Cr

Hyderabad: The electricity department's employees and pensioners have made a donation of ₹ 18.69 crore, which is their one-day's salary and earning, towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Energy secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, SPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali, joint managing director Srinivas, among others, handed over the cheque to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The amount was deducted from the earnings of 70,585 employees and ex-employees.

