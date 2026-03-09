 Top
Electricity Artisan Staffers To Stage Protest

Telangana
9 March 2026 10:28 PM IST

Members of the Telangana Vidyuth Artisan Employees Joint Action Committee, an umbrella organisation of nine different unions, has announced to stage a dharna at TGSPDCL head office at Mint Compound on Tuesday: Reports

TGSPDCL — DC File

HYDERABAD: Members of the Telangana Vidyuth Artisan Employees Joint Action Committee, an umbrella organisation of nine different unions, has announced to stage a dharna at TGSPDCL head office at Mint Compound on Tuesday. Their demand to convert artisan employees, working in different positions, with posts suitable to their qualifications as well as implementation of the APSEB service rules for them.

In a statement, S Sailu, convener of the JAC, urged government to absorb un-manned workers working with the TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL as artisans as well as absorption of outsourced contract labourers working before December 4, 2016 in power utilities, granting of minimum wages to piece rate workers as per G.O. No 11 in power utilities and the implementation of 2026 PRC.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
