Electrician Falls From Second Floor, Dies

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old electrician died after falling from the second floor of an under-construction building in Devaryamjal village under Petbasheerabad police station limits earlier this week.

The victim, identified as B. Krishna, a resident of Chintal and native of Vikarabad district, was engaged in electrical works when the accident occurred. Police said Krishna was fixing electricity boards on the second floor when he lost balance and fell. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

Initially, investigators suspected electrocution might have triggered the fall. “The post-mortem confirmed that the cause of death was due to injuries sustained in the fall and not electrocution,” a Petbasheerabad police official said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The victim's body was shifted to the Gandhi mortuary for post-mortem.