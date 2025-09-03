Electoral Rolls Ready For Local Body Polls

NIZAMABAD: The final voter list has been completed for local body elections in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. In view of the gram panchayat, mandal, and zilla parishad elections, officials invited objections over the voter list.

They displayed the ward, polling booth-wise in 545 gram panchayats of Nizamabad district.

Following the directives from the State Election Commission, the draft report of the voter list was displayed, and the claims and objections were sorted out.

By using T-poll software, the process was conducted. As part of its exercise, district and mandal-level meetings were also held with major political parties in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

According to officials, a total of 8,51,417 voters, including 4,54,621 women and 18 others, were displayed in their respective villages. Nizamabad district collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy and Kamareddy collector Ashish Sangwan coordinated the voter list exercise in their respective districts.