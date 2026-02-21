Electoral Roll Revision Drive Gathers Pace

Hyderabad:Preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) scheduled to begin in April have been stepped up across Telangana, as the Chief Electoral Officer conducted online training for assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) and directed them to complete groundwork without delay.

Telangana chief electoral officer C. Sudarshan Reddy organised the session from the CEO’s office in Hyderabad for AEROs of Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts. A total of 195 AEROs took part.



Officials were given detailed guidance on preparation, updating and maintenance of electoral rolls, including inclusion of eligible voters, deletion of ineligible names and correction of entries. Sudarshan Reddy stressed that the role of AEROs is crucial in maintaining the purity of electoral rolls and urged timely completion of SIR preparations.



GHMC commissioner and Hyderabad district election officer R.V. Karnan joined the GHMC head office along with additional commissioner for elections Chandrakala and AEROs under Hyderabad jurisdiction. Karnan later explained the objectives of the forthcoming SIR, noting that provision mapping across 4,062 booths in the 15 Assembly constituencies under GHMC limits has reached 29.34 per cent. He instructed officials to train BLOs and supervisors, and conduct field inquiries to improve provision mapping in line with Election Commission of India guidelines.

