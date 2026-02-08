Election Spending Trumps Ideology In Karimnagar, Warangal

KARIMNAGAR: With municipal elections entering a decisive phase, campaign spending has emerged as a key issue in the erstwhile Karimnagar and Warangal districts, shifting focus from political ideology to the financial capacity of candidates.

Political circles and voters are increasingly debating the cost of defeating rivals, with money management becoming central to election strategy. Senior party leaders are reportedly holding negotiations with dummy candidates to persuade them to withdraw and prevent vote splitting, even as official candidates intensify door-to-door campaigns.

Sources said major parties prioritised the financial strength of aspirants while finalising ticket allotments, assessing their ability to sustain expensive campaigns. Local observers noted that even party workers now expect monetary support to actively engage in electioneering.

The scale of expenditure for councillor posts is reported to be high. In the 13 municipalities of Karimnagar and 12 in Warangal, candidates are said to be preparing to spend between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh each, far exceeding prescribed limits. Spending in larger municipal corporations is expected to be higher. The Election Commission’s (EC) expenditure caps are widely viewed by candidates as procedural rather than restrictive.

To track expenses, the EC has issued a detailed price list for campaign materials. Under this, silk scarves are priced at Rs 50, cotton scarves at Rs 10, VIP scarves at Rs 75 and shawls at Rs 150. Party-symbol T-shirts are valued at Rs 110 and saris at Rs 150. Bulk SMS charges are fixed at 10 paise per second for BSNL users and 11 paise for other networks.

Food expenses are also monitored through fixed rates. A biryani plate is capped at Rs 150, while vegetarian and chicken meals are priced at Rs 120 each and mutton meals at Rs 130. Campaign autorickshaw hire is officially set at Rs 1,500 per day, a rate candidates claim is unrealistic.

Cultural campaign activities are similarly regulated, with payments to Dappu artists, Bathukamma groups and other folk performers fixed at Rs 500 per person. As campaigning enters the final phase, the gap between official rates and actual market costs remains a major point of discussion, underscoring the increasing role of money in municipal elections.