Election Panel Issues Strict Poll Guidelines

Telangana
9 Oct 2025 9:42 PM IST

Officials noted that some public representatives tend to deliver speeches in other districts to evade the MCC, which indirectly influences voters in the constituency facing elections.

Telangana State Election Commission

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Jubilee Hills byelection on November 11, the Hyderabad District Election Authority has advised ministers, MPs, MLAs and political leaders to avoid making religious or communal appeals — even outside Hyderabad district, where the model code of conduct (MCC) is not in force.

Officials noted that some public representatives tend to deliver speeches in other districts to evade the MCC, which indirectly influences voters in the constituency facing elections. “Such actions have far-reaching implications as they can affect the mindset of voters in the by-election constituency,” an authority official said.

Meanwhile, a drive to remove political advertisements is under way in Hyderabad district. So far, 1,783 hoardings and posters have been removed since the MCC came into force. Static surveillance teams and flying squads have been deployed to monitor violations, including the distribution or transportation of cash and liquor.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
