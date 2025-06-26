Elderly Women Caught In Gambling

Hyderabad: A former Manager from the Exhibition Grounds and eight other women, while many of them retired professionals, were caught red-handed in a card gambling raid conducted by Banjara Hills Police.

Acting on credible information, teams raided a residence at Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills during night hours while the premises belonged to one L. Naviyatha, 65, formerly associated with Exhibition Grounds who also happened to be the Organizer. Police found the women in the middle of a card game, allegedly playing for money using decks marked IPL Bridge 555.

Among those apprehended were B. Kamala, a retired school assistant; K. Madhavi from Vijayawada, T. Padmaja, a retired resident of Hafeezpet, S. Rajeshwari, a businesswoman from Film Nagar, S. Mahender Kaur from Shahinayatgunj, A. Sathyavati, B. Karuna, a retired bank employee and S. Shaila, a retired chartered accountant from Ongole.

Police said the women were engaged in the game of chance and gambling by pooling money and playing cards. The team seized Rs 1,45,800/- in cash, nine card boxes, loose playing cards, and card sticks during the operation.

The accused were taken into custody and booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act. The case was registered at Banjara Hills police station and further investigation is underway to verify if the premises were used for such gatherings on a regular basis.