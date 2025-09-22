Elderly Woman Washed Away

Adilabad: An elderly woman and a bullock were washed away, while the bullock cart rider, Suresh, survived by swimming to safety at Bhijjur village in Bhainsa Rural mandal on Monday evening.

The incident occurred when they were crossing a stream in a bullock cart to reach Babulgoan from Bhijjur. The stream was in spate following heavy rains the previous day. The deceased was identified as Gantolla Laxmibai (65), who was swept away in the strong current. Laxmibai had requested Suresh to let her join the cart as she too was heading to the same village.

Nirmal Police Superintendent Janaki Sharmila, Bhainsa additional SP Avinash Kumar, and local police officials visited the spot.