Elderly Woman Dies as Flat Tyre Flips Car in Jangaon

Hyderabad: An elderly woman died after the car in which she was travelling rammed into a tree when it overturned after suffering a flat tyre in Raghunathpalli in Jangaon district.

Four other persons escaped with injuries. The accident occurred when they were returning home in Jangoan town. As they reached the town outskirts, the car overturned after suffering a flat tyre. Death was instant for Bandi Lakshmi while four other persons J Srikanth and his wife Madhavi, sister Shravani and mother Siddeswari escaped with injuries.

The police rushed the injured to the hospital in Jangoan. In a separate incident, a motorcyclist died after a speeding biker hit him at Bhupalapally. The deceased has been identified as S Nayaan. In another incident, a village secretary Mohan Rao alias Manohar died after the bike he was riding was hit by a four-wheeler at Lingotam village on Sagar Road.