Elderly Woman Abandoned by Sons at Jagtial RDO Office Over Property Feud

Karimnagar: In a distressing incident, two sons embroiled in a property dispute abandoned their 65-year-old mother outside the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) in Jagtial on Thursday, leaving her helpless for hours.

The woman, identified as Kurrey Lakshmi of Maliala mandal, had been living alternately with her sons after the death of her husband, Narayana Das. While the elder son, Krishna, resides in Jagtial, the younger, Srinivas, inherited the ancestral house during a division of property. However, after demolishing the old structure and constructing a new one, Srinivas allegedly refused to allow his mother to live with him, forcing her to stay with Krishna.

In a bid to resolve the ongoing dispute, Lakshmi met Srinivas again earlier this week. Under the pretext of settling the matter in the presence of the RDO, Srinivas reportedly sent his mother to the office by auto, assuring her that he would arrive shortly. But neither of her sons turned up till the evening. The elderly woman remained sitting outside the office building, without food, water or shelter for hours in the cold.

RDO P. Madhusudhan, who noticed her plight, directed his staff to inquire about the situation. Upon learning that she had been abandoned over a property quarrel, the RDO expressed strong displeasure and contacted Krishna, instructing him to take Lakshmi home immediately.

Following the RDO’s orders, Krishna arrived and took his mother home. He further issued orders that both sons must appear before him on Monday to resolve the issue. Locals praised the RDO for his humane intervention.