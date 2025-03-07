Elderly unite to protect their rights

Nizamabad:Elderly people in several villages of Nizamabad district have come together to protect their rights and ensure dignity within family life amidst rising incidents of harassment and neglect by family members.

Villages such as Sunket in Morthad mandal and Munipally in Jakranpally mandal have become role models by forming "Vruddula Sankshema Sangam" (Elderly Welfare Associations). Inspired by their success, elderly residents from other mandals, including Armoor, Balkonda, Mendora, Kammarpally, Velpur, Jakranpally, and Makloor, have also established similar associations.



Gangaram, a 70-year-old resident, speaking about the initiative, said, "The unity among elderly people is a positive development, as it allows us to share our experiences and support each other. Unity will bring meaningful changes in our lives."

He added that political candidates now also approach elderly associations seeking their support during elections.

The first elderly welfare association was founded two decades ago by Gaddam Rajaram in Sunket village. Elders from various communities, particularly Guradi Kapu and Munnuru Kapu, actively participate. In some families, elderly people proactively separate households after their children's marriages to prevent disputes, a common practice in the Guradi Kapu community of Armoor and Bheemgal constituencies.

Elderly residents remain active in their native villages, strengthening these associations to protect their interests, assets, and well-being. Recognising this unity, younger family members are now becoming increasingly attentive to the elders' needs, including healthcare, food, entertainment, and asset management.