Elderly Man Killed, Wife Critical As Neighbour Poisons Them For Gold In Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Police officials arrested a man in connection with the murder and attempted murder of an elderly couple in Garshakurthy village of Gangadhara mandal, seizing 20 grams of stolen gold, ₹25,000 in cash, 11 blue intoxicating tablets, and a mobile phone from his possession in Karimnagar district.

Briefing the media, Police Commissioner Gouse Alam said the accused, Kathi Shiva, 37, a resident of the same village, poisoned the couple and stole their gold. The victim, Gajjala Shankaraiah, 76, died while undergoing treatment on October 8, while his wife Lakshmi, 70, remains in critical condition.

Shiva, who lived near the couple’s house and often helped them, had recently fallen into heavy debt due to online betting and gambling. To clear his debts, he planned to kill the couple, make it appear as a natural death, and steal the gold necklace worn by Lakshmi.

On October 7, knowing the couple was suffering from cold and body pain, Shiva persuaded them to take six blue sleeping and intoxicating tablets each, claiming they were quick remedies. He had obtained the tablets during his earlier work at a toddy shop in Mumbai.

About two hours after they fell unconscious, Shiva entered their house, stole Lakshmi’s gold necklace (Pusthela Thadu), and fled. Police later arrested him and registered cases under various sections for murder, attempted murder, and robbery.