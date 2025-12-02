Elderly Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Killing Wife for Rs.80 in Moinabad

Hyderabad: A local court here has sentenced a 60-year- person to life imprisonment in connection with a dispute with his wife over Rs.80 to meet his expenses at Moinabad. The court has imposed a fine of Rs.500 on him.

The court held the accused Mohammed Hussain guilty for killing his wife Hussain Bee after she refused to give him Rs.80 to consume liquor on February 20, 2023.

She replied that she had no money and asked how she could arrange it. On hearing this, the accused became angry, abused his wife Hussain Bee in filthy language, and beat her with a stick on her legs.

He dragged Hussain Bee into their hut, brought out a stone and threw it on his wife’s chest and then on her face, causing grievous injuries. As a result, the victim died on the spot due to injuries.