Elderly Man Alleges Caste Boycott, House Demolition in Sircilla

Karimnagar:An elderly man was allegedly subjected to a social boycott and his house demolished by caste elders following a family dispute in Padira village of Yellareddypet mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The victim, Kancharla Devaiah, 63, lodged a complaint with police stating that his tin-roofed shed was razed after a dispute with his daughter-in-law.

According to police, the dispute arose between Devaiah and his daughter-in-law Lata, wife of his elder son Srinivas who is currently working in the Gulf. Srinivas had begun construction of a new house behind Devaiah’s shed.

Police said there was an earlier understanding to shift the shed to facilitate the construction. However, Devaiah reportedly sought time to relocate it following the recent death of his brother.

Lata later approached caste elders alleging that Devaiah had used abusive language against her and some elders, police said.

On Tuesday morning, the elders confronted Devaiah and asked him to vacate the premises. When he refused, they allegedly declared a social boycott and demolished the shed later in the evening.

Based on Devaiah’s complaint, Yellareddypet police registered a case against five persons identified as Kancharla Raju, Shravan, Mallesham, Shankar and Narsaiah.

Sub-inspector Rahul Reddy said a counter-case was also registered following a complaint by Lata. She alleged that her father-in-law Devaiah and her brother-in-law Satish had been harassing her.

Police said an investigation has been initiated into both complaints.