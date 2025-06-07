Elderly Couple Found Murdered in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: An elderly couple was found murdered in their apartment at Abriz Residency in Jana Chaitanya Phase–2, Rajendranagar, on Friday morning. According to Rajendranagar inspector K. Kastro, the deceased have been identified as Abdullah, 70, a retired banker, and Rizwana, 65, who had earlier worked as a private college teacher. The couple owned the nine-floor building and had recently shifted to a duplex apartment spanning the fifth and sixth floors. They have four children — two sons and two daughters — residing in the US and the UK.

At around 5 pm on Thursday, two unidentified persons entered the building — one wearing a burqa and the other covering his face with a mask. When the watchman stopped them and asked, they claimed Abdullah had called them for a massage. The watchman rang up Abdullah, who confirmed their visit.

CCTV footage later showed the man rushing down from the fifth floor barely five minutes after entering, while the burqa-clad individual was seen descending from the sixth floor about 30 minutes later. Around 8 pm that evening, the watchman tried calling the couple but received no response. When he tried again around 10 am the next day and got no reply, he went upstairs to drink water and found their door open and the couple dead. He alerted the tenants, who in turn called 100.

Soon after, teams from the CCS, SOT, Rajendranagar police, dog squad and the clues team reached the spot. Jana Chaitanya Phase-2 president Zulfi told the media, “We have informed their children about the incident. We’ve been suffering from a lack of police patrolling at night. I strongly believe this happened overnight.”

Both bodies were shifted to the Osmania Hospital for postmortem examination. Preliminary findings revealed Abdullah had suffered six stab injuries in the chest and abdomen, while Rizwana had a single stab wound in her chest. Police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) r/w 3(5) of the BNS and an investigation is underway.

This is the third such case reported in the city in recent months. On May 5, a couple — Krishnamurthy, 70, and Lalitha, 68, — were found murdered in Suryanagar, Alwal. Their daughter, who lived nearby, discovered the crime. Police confirmed it was committed for gain. Earlier, on October 19, 2024, Lingareddy and Urmiladevi were found murdered in their home at Sainagar Colony, Amberpet. The incident came to light three days after it occurred and the accused remain at large.

These disturbing incidents underscore the increasing threat to the safety of elderly people living alone. Speaking on the issue, Rajendranagar DCP Ch. Srinivas said, “It’s very important to not let any stranger in when alone. You do not know what danger a stranger brings into your house.” Balanagar DCP K. Suresh added, “It’s always preferred to have something handy, especially for elderly people residing alone — a phone, someone who could rush to their house in an emergency, or the local police station’s number if calling the police is possible at that hour.”

GFX: Ways to protect yourself when living alone:

1.Do not let strangers in. If you must, stay alert for any suspicious behaviour or red flags.

2.Always keep a mobile phone or safety tool within reach.

3.Build a trusted network. Have friends or neighbours who can respond in emergencies, and maintain an updated list of emergency contacts.

4.Keep doors and windows locked. Install a peephole to screen visitors and deter intruders.

5.Use a safety-alert device. Wearable devices available online can connect to nearby devices at the press of a button, record audio, and 6.link you to emergency support — especially helpful in medical situations.

7.Set up a home security system. Install CCTV cameras or alarms as needed, and share access with a trusted family member or relative.