Elaborate Arrangements Underway For Venkatagiri Sri Poleramma Jatara

Nellore: Preparations are in full swing for celebrating the Sri Poleramma Jatara in a grand manner from September 7 to September 11, with seamless darshan for devotees.

At a coordination meeting held at Pinjali Veeraiah Kalyana Mandapam in Venkatagiri, district collector Dr. S. Venkateshwar, along with MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna, SP Harshavardhan Raju, sub-collector Raghavendra Meena and other officials, reviewed arrangements for the festival in detail.

The collector underlined that since the state government has declared the Poleramma Jatara a State Festival, a massive turnout of devotees is expected.

All departments will work together to provide uninterrupted services, whether related to queues, parking, traffic, healthcare, drinking water, power supply, toilets and fire safety.

Dr. Venkateshwar instructed officials to ensure that from the first day till the last, devotees face no inconvenience.

MLA Ramakrishna said special care is being taken to avoid overcrowding and discomfort for common devotees. He assured that VIP entries would be minimised.

SP Harshavardhan Raju announced fool-proof security measures, with CCTV surveillance and real-time monitoring of crowds. He underlined that the festival will be conducted smoothly with full coordination from all departments.

Sub-collector Meena said every department is working in tandem to make the Jatara a memorable experience for devotees.

Those who attended the meeting included DSP Geetha Kumari, Endowments officer Ramakrishna Reddy, Venkatagiri municipal commissioner Venkatarami Reddy and municipal chairperson Nakka Bhanupriya.