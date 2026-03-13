Elaborate Arrangements Made for SSC Exams in Hyderabad from March 14

Hyderabad: The district administration has elaborate arrangements for successful conduct of SSC annual examinations in Hyderabad from March 14 to April 16.

As many as 74,371 regular students from 1433 schools will appear for the examinations. Among them, 37,982 are boys and 36,389 are girls. Authorities have set up 362 examination centers for students. Around 4094 students who earlier failed are also appearing for the exam. To conduct the examinations smoothly, the administration has appointed 362 Chief Superintendents, 362 Departmental Officers, 14 Flying Squad teams, and 3,983 Invigilators. Over 284 permanent CCTV cameras are installed in the Chief Superintendent (CS) rooms at exam centers. Temporary CCTV cameras have been installed at the remaining 78 centers. The sealed question paper covers will be opened under CCTV surveillance before distributing them to students. Officials have arranged facilities at all examination centers to ensure that students face no inconvenience. Drinking water, chairs and benches, toilets, medical facilities and fans were provided. Police security will also be deployed to ensure the examinations are conducted peacefully and transparently.

Ban on Mobile Phones

Carrying mobile phones and electronic devices is strictly prohibited in and around the examination centers, according to a statement. It further stated that students, invigilators, exam staff, and visiting officials are not allowed to bring mobile phones or electronic gadgets into the examination centers.

Clock Room Facility

A clock room facility will be arranged at the entrance of the examination centers where students can safely keep their mobile phones, books, study materials, and other personal belongings before entering the exam hall.