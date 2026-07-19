El Niño Effect: Govt Pushes Farmers Towards Alternative Crops Amid Rain Deficit

Hyderabad: With the impact of El Niño weakening monsoon prospects, farmers’ hopes for good rainfall are fading. Inadequate rains and depleting groundwater levels are forcing a shift towards more sustainable and profitable farming practices.

Keeping this in view, the state government has rolled out an alternative cropping plan to encourage farmers to opt for crops that require less water but offer better yields. Authorities have advised paddy farmerswho traditionally rely on water-intensive cultivation to adapt to the changing conditions and switch to suitable alternatives.

Shift to Low-Water Crops:

Officials noted that crops like maize, soybean, and cotton are already being cultivated extensively across the state. Now, the focus is on farmers growing paddy under borewells and tanks, urging them to move towards dry crops.

If water availability permits, farmers are being advised to take up maize cultivation instead of paddy by the end of this month. In case rainfall remains below expectations by August, they are encouraged to opt for pulses such as green gram, red gram, and black gram.

Agriculture officials are visiting farmers directly to create awareness and guide them on crop diversification strategies suited to the current weather conditions.