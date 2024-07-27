Eight-Month-Old Dies Mid-Flight Despite Emergency Landing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An eight-month-old baby boy flying with his parents from Patna to Bengaluru for medical treatment died earlier this week. The aircraft was diverted to the Shamshabad for an emergency landing but it was not enough to save the baby.



The incident occurred on July 24 and was reported on Friday.

Police said Rimmy and Narayan Ghosh were travelling from Patna to Bengaluru with their eight-month-old son Rudransh, to treat the toddler’s heart disease, RGIA sub-inspector Appa Rao said.

According to the SI, the baby started facing breathing issues while in the flight, leading to his parents informing the flight crew. “The aircraft had to make an emergency landing, and the boy was shifted to Apollo Hospitals at around 2 pm, where the doctors declared him dead.”

The official said the crew of the flight tried to give the baby first aid but it was not enough.