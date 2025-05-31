Eight Maoists Surrender Before Mulugu Police

Warangal: Eight members of banned CPI Maoist Party, including one divisional committee member, two areas committee members, three party members and two militia members, surrendered before the superintendent of police Shabarish here in Mulugu district on Saturday.

The SP identified the surrendered Maoists as Dorpetti Mirlu alias Linga alias Shivalal (35) who worked as a divisional committee member, from Maharashtra, Madavi Tido alias Ramey (25) who worked as Area committee member, from Chhattisgarh, Midiyam Bhima (32) who worked as party member, from Chhattisgarh, Uyeeka Anitha (22), Madaka Kamalesh (30), Soyam Bhimey (28), Madavi Madaka alias Guddu (20) and Madavi Eduma alias Bhaskar (38), who worked as party members from Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh state.

Of the eight Maoists who have surrendered, Dorpetti Mirlu alias Shivlal served as commander in the 2nd CRC company and Madavi Tido served as ACM in the 2nd CRC company and the two Maoist party members Bhima and Madaka served in the 9th platoon. All these four members served in the armed forces of the CPM Maoist party and are highly skilled in guerilla fighting.

Shivlal and Bhima were involved in several destructive incidents in the Chhattisgarh. The SP said that 355 Maoists working in various capacities have surrendered in the Telangana out of which 68 members were surrendered in Mulugu district. Currently the Maoists activities were observed in the border areas of the Telangana and Chhattisgarh stats.

“If people observe any Maoist activities, they must inform the nearest police station immediately. With the information given by people, very good results were achieved in curbing the CPI-Maoist activities in the Mulugu district,” he added.