Eight Held in BTech Student Suicide Case, One Absconding

Hyderabad: The Medipally police on Sunday arrested eight persons and launched a manhunt for the prime accused in connection with the death of a 19-year-old B.Tech student from Adilabad, who died by suicide in Hyderabad reportedly after being harassed by peers and outsiders. All accused have been booked under abetment to suicide and the SC ST Act. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspect, said a source.

The deceased, the eldest of two siblings, was pursuing his second year of engineering at Siddhartha Institute of Technology and Sciences while residing in a private hostel in Narapally. His father works as a private employee in Adilabad while his mother is a homemaker.

Investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from a dispute after the deceased along with his batchmate David allegedly bullied a junior, Madhu who later sought help from a detained student, identified as Chinna Babu.

Police said Chinna Babu brought in four outsiders, and together they confronted the victim. The group called him to a bar and after consuming alcohol, they forced him to pay up the bill.

But he was unable to pay the full amount. He later returned to his hostel and ended his life. Before the act, he recorded a video naming Chinna Babu as the person harassing him. He sent the video to his father and ended his life in his hostel room.

Following the suicide, the accused switched off their phones and fled. However, police formed special teams and tracked down eight persons, including four outsiders while Chinna Babu remains absconding.