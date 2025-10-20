 Top
Eight BC-JAC Members Arrested for Vandalism During Bandh

20 Oct 2025 12:18 AM IST

“The BC-JAC activists violated the law by rioting, unlawful assembly, destruction of property during the rally from Vidyanagar to Barkatpura. We produced the arrested persons before a magistrate,” Nallakunta police station house officer K. Maruthi Prasad said.

Eight BC-JAC members held for vandalism during Telangana bandh over 42% quota demand. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Nallakunta police on Sunday arrested eight BC-joint action committee (JAC) who during the Telangana bandh on Saturday had reportedly tried to damage shops to press their demand for 42 per cent reservation for the community.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
