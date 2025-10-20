Eight BC-JAC Members Arrested for Vandalism During Bandh

Hyderabad: The Nallakunta police on Sunday arrested eight BC-joint action committee (JAC) who during the Telangana bandh on Saturday had reportedly tried to damage shops to press their demand for 42 per cent reservation for the community.

“The BC-JAC activists violated the law by rioting, unlawful assembly, destruction of property during the rally from Vidyanagar to Barkatpura. We produced the arrested persons before a magistrate,” Nallakunta police station house officer K. Maruthi Prasad said.