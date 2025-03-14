Eight Arrested in Myanmar Trafficking Scam

Hyderabad: Eight persons were arrested on Friday for trafficking unemployed youths from Telangana to notorious cybercrime gangs in Myanmar, police said. The state cybercrime police had earlier registered nine cases in connection with the scam.

So far, 15 'agents' involved in the scam have been identified. Eight of them were arrested, who are Allepu Venkatesh, 34, Challa Mahesh, 37, (both residents of Jagtial), Mohammed Jalal, 33, from Falaknuma, Bomma Vasanth Kumar, 32 (BN Reddy Nagar), Dasari Eknath Goud, 29 (Badangpet), Katanguri Sai Kiran, 27 (Vemulawada), H. Basheer Ahmed, 40 (Bahadurpura), and Gajula Abhishek, 23 (Bandlaguda).

Police officials said seven persons are on the run and of them five are abroad.

Earlier in the week, 24 youths from the state were repatriated from Myanmar. The victims were forced to commit cybercrimes in Myanmar. The victims were lured by fake jobs abroad.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau's crackdown comes after the repatriation.