Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated with Fervour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A large number of people gathered at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad near Charminar to offer Namaz on Eid-ul-Fitr. They celebrated the festival with fervor.

The lanes and bylanes near Charminar came alive as devout turned up in large numbers to participate in prayers in the morning. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi joins others in offering namaz at Mir Alam Eidgah in Hyderabad.

After completion of prayers, they exchanged greetings with each other.

The police diverted the traffic at Charminar and Mir Alam Eidgah to ensure that the devout offer prayers in a hassle-free manner.