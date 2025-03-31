 Top
Id-ul-Fitr celebrated across Telangana

PTI
31 March 2025 2:51 PM IST

Mir Alam Idgah and Mecca Masjid, among others in the city, saw congregation of people for prayers

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi offering Id namaz at Mir Alam Idgah in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Id-ul-Fitr was celebrated with traditional fervour across Telangana on Monday with the faithful offering special prayers at mosques and Idgahs.

The Mir Alam Idgah, Mecca Masjid, among others in the city, saw congregation of people for the prayers. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who offered prayers at Mir Alam Idgah here, conveyed wishes on the occasion.
"We hope peace will be strengthened in our country and justice will be done to everyone, we take the country on the path of progress," he told reporters. State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka attended Id celebrations at a party leader's residence in his assembly constituency of Madhira in Khammam district.
Police made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Id prayers. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal and Mines Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted people on the occasion.


aimim asaduddin owaisi id-ul-fitr telangana 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
About the AuthorPTI

